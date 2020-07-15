Westchester Man Sentenced For Repeatedly Sexually Abusing Child Over Two Years

A Westchester man will spend nearly a decade in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child repeatedly over the course of two years.

Yonkers resident Isaiah Rodriguez, 23, has been sentenced to a term of eight and a half years in prison, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to the course of sexual conduct against a child in January.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that Rodriguez subjected the child victim to repeated acts of sexual assault on multiple occasions between Oct. 24, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018.

During the assaults, the child was between 4 and 6 years old.

Scarpino said the child told her mother about the abuse, who took the child to the hospital for evaluation.

Subsequently, with Yonkers Police officers, the child was taken to the Westchester Child Advocacy Center in Valhalla, where a specially trained staff member forensically interviewed the child.

An investigation by the Yonkers Police Department and the Child Abuse Bureau of the District Attorney’s Office led to Rodriguez’s arrest. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.