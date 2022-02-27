New Data Shows Decline In Crime In Westchester

New data released by Westchester County shows a significant reduction in crime when comparing recent years.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety compared data from January to September of 2017 to data from 2021 and saw a decrease across different all areas of crime, the county reported on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“What you see in some places around the state, crime increasing – is not happening in Westchester County," County Executive George Latimer said in a statement. "Crime is continuing to drop and I credit all the brave men and women in uniform for this positive trend.”

According to the county, total index crime decreased by 26.5 percent, with 8,434 crimes reported in the 2017 timeframe versus 6,196 in the timeframe in 2021.

Violent crime, which includes murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, decreased by 27.6 percent, the county said.

Property crimes, such as burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle thefts, decreased by 26.3 percent.

