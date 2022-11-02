'Keep Up The Good Work': Officer In Harrison Honored For Quickly Catching Burglary Suspect

A detective in Westchester County is being recognized as officer of the month in his department for quickly locating a burglary suspect.

Detective Chris Murabito of the Harrison Police Department is being honored for "his quick and thorough investigation" of a burglary at Loupino’s Deli at 86 Calvert St., police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, police responded to the deli after a shattered glass door was reported, and found that the restaurant had been burglarized by an unknown suspect who had also stolen money from the cash register, according to police.

Murabito was then assigned to the case and quickly developed a suspect, Harrison Police said.

On Aug. 10, an unnamed Mamaroneck resident was then found and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, according to police.

"Great work on this case Detective! Keep up the good work!" Harrison Police said.

