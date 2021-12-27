COVID-19: Westchester County Center Reopens For Nine Days Of Free Testing

The Westchester County Center has scheduled nine upcoming days of COVID-19 PCR testing beginning this week.

The free tests will be available by appointment only, with no walk-ins accepted at the White Plains center, according to an announcement from Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Monday, Dec. 27.

Appointments can be three days in advance for those who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive, including children and infants.

The testing is not for travel, the announcement said.

Testing will take place during the following dates and times:

Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 3, Noon – 4 p.m.

Jan. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled here.

The Westchester County Center is located at 198 Central Ave. in White Plains.

