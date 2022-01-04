COVID-19: Westchester At Record 27K-Plus Active Cases, Latimer Calls Numbers 'Horrific'

Westchester County set a record as the number of active COVID-19 cases across the county hit a new high.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, County Executive George Latimer said that fueled by the Omicron variant, Westchester now has 27,692 active cases of the virus, the highest that they’ve seen since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Latimer said that compared to a month ago, the current number of cases represents a “tenfold increase,” as the positive infection rate in the county rose to more than 20 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 192,288 confirmed COVID-19 infections reported in Westchester since March 2020 when the virus first emerged out of New Rochelle.

As of Monday, Jan. 3, there were 444 COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals, compared to 84 at the same time a month ago.

Latimer noted that in the month of December, 60 people suffered virus-related deaths, compared to just seven in November.

“The numbers have been, frankly, horrific, over the past number of days,” Latimer said. “(This is) an explosion of active cases,” he noted, mentioning the new state-run vaccination site being set up in Mount Vernon.

According to the county Department of Health, these are the active cases in Westchester on Jan. 4:

Yonker: 9,055;

Mount Vernon: 3,322;

New Rochelle: 3,058;

White Plains: 1,883;

Greenburgh: 1,689;

Yorktown: 1,672;

Cortlandt: 1,217;

Ossining Village: 1,138;

Port Chester: 999;

Mount Pleasant: 974;

Harrison: 936;

Peekskill: 836;

Somers: 817;

Mamaroneck Village: 679;

Eastchester: 660;

Bedford: 539;

Rye City: 480;

New Castle: 479;

North Castle: 445;

Sleepy Hollow: 388;

Scarsdale: 387;

Mount Kisco: 366;

Mamaroneck Town: 340;

Tarrytown: 325;

Dobbs Ferry: 311;

Rye Brook: 296;

Lewisboro: 288;

Elmsford: 256;

Croton-on-Hudson: 242;

Ossining Town: 242;

Pleasantville: 236;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 223;

Briarcliff Manor: 203;

Pelham: 201;

Tuckahoe: 197;

Larchmont: 179;

Bronxville: 176;

Pelham Manor: 171;

Ardsley: 164;

North Salem: 146;

Irvington: 134;

Pound Ridge: 108;

Buchanan: 71.

