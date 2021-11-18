COVID-19: Immunologist Predicts When There Will Be Vaccine-Resistant Strain Of Virus

An immunologist and Georgetown University Medical Center professor has predicted when there will be a COVID-19 variant that is resistant to the vaccines, according to a new report.

Fortune reported on Tuesday, Nov. 16, that Dr. Mark Dybul, who is also the CEO of Enochian BioSciences, said he believes there is a "very high" probability that there will be a vaccine-resistant strain of COVID-19 by March, April, or May of 2022.

Dybul told the news outlet that therapeutic medications and other new products which are being developed will help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and transmission in the long term, but predicted that "the next year and a half could be pretty rough.”

Read the full report from Fortune here.

