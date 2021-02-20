COVID-19: Here's Number Of Hudson Valley Residents Who've Received Both Vaccine Doses

More than a million New Yorkers have now received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that as of 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 12.1 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than a million have received the second dose.

The state has received a total of 2,335,250 first doses, 2,147,076 of which have been administered. New York has received 1,284,300 second doses, 1,033,367 of which have been administered.

In the Hudson Valley, a total of 340,370 doses have been allocated to the region, with 277,136 administered. The 81 percent administration is the lowest in the state, ahead of the Mohawk Valley (83 percent), and Capitol Region (85 percent).

The week 10 allocation of vaccines from the federal government was delayed this week due to the winter storms that impacted much of the country.

“New York continues to monitor the situation and work with providers and federal partners to address these shipping issues,” officials said. “New York's health care distribution sites have administered 88 percent of doses so far delivered.”

Cuomo added: “We're now also seeing delays in the week 10 shipment of vaccines due to extreme weather conditions and are working with the federal government and our distribution sites on the ground to minimize the impact this has on New Yorkers."

According to the Department of Health, approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, with the federal government ramping up production and distribution to increase allocations to states.

“We've bounced back from the post-holiday surge and our infection rate is at the lowest rate since before the holiday season - that's great news, but we must remain vigilant because this war isn't won until every New Yorker has been inoculated and New York is COVID-free," Cuomo said.

"Despite the limited weekly supply, New York's vast distribution network and community efforts have been working to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible, we've administered over 3.5 million shots, but we simply need more doses.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.