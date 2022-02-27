These Hudson Valley Bakeries Serve Best Bread In NY State, New Report Says

Three Hudson Valley bakeries were cited as the best places to buy bread in the state, according to a new ranking.

The bakeries were named to Food & Wine's list of "The Best Bread in Every State," published on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to the website, Breadfolks, Talbott & Arding, and Sparrowbush Bakery, all located in Hudson in Columbia County, serve the best bread in New York.

The site praised the technique used to create the organic loaves offered by Breadfolks and noted that Talbott & Arding has seen success and moved to a new location during the pandemic.

Sparrowbush Bakery was also cited for its wood-fired loaves.

Read the full Food & Wine rankings here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.