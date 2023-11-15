Holiday Travel: Westchester Airport To Add Parking Spaces For Thanksgiving

To accommodate the expected surge in passenger volume during the Thanksgiving period, Westchester County Airport will be repurposing existing space to create 60 new parking spots, county officials announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The new spots will be located adjacent to the long-term and overflow parking area and near the existing parking garage, bringing the total number of spaces to 1,675.

Officials said that the repurposing would not be permanent and is merely a "necessary adaptation to meet the immediate needs of travelers during this peak travel period."

The new parking spots will be managed by the parking garage vendor. Any revenue generated will be shared with Westchester County in accordance with the existing lease agreement, officials added.

In order to secure spots in advance during the busy season, travelers are advised to use the online parking reservation system. Additionally, travelers should also consider alternate transportation options such as the SUNY Purchase shuttle service or general car services, airport officials advised.

