Duo Caught With Crack-Cocaine, Heroin, Pills After Traffic Stop On I-684 In Harrison: Police

Armonk resident Sidney Gershenov, age 34, and Chappaqua resident Katherine Oliver, age 35, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 22 following a traffic stop on Interstate 684 in Harrison, New York State Police announced.

On the day of the incident, troopers patrolling I-684 pulled over a 2022 Jeep for traffic violations. Investigators then determined that the driver, Gershenov, was in possession of around 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, while the passenger, Oliver, possessed around 11.8 grams of cocaine, 6.8 grams of heroin, and 2.4 grams of Alprazolam, according to authorities.

Both Gershenov and Oliver were then arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance before being arraigned in the town court of Harrison. Gershenov was later released on his own recognizance, while Oliver was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

