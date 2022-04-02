Recall Issued For Popular Children's Toy Due To Choking Hazard

A federal recall has been announced for a children’s toy that could potentially pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that more than 9,000 “Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles” are being recalled due to reports of legs breaking off and creating concerns for children.

“This recall involves the Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle, a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy that makes a soft rattling sound when shaken,” CPSC announced. "The plastic puppy is white with spots that can glow in red or green.”

The puppy’s legs are textured soft plastic in red (front) and green (back) for teething children, they said. The recalled rattles measure about four inches long by two inches wide by 3.8 inches high.

SPSC said that the battery cover on the puppy’s stomach states “Kid O.”

There have been three confirmed reports of rattle legs breaking off, though no injuries have been reported.

According to CPSC, the rattles were sold at specialty stores nationwide, as well as Amazon, Walmart, PlayMonster, and Zulily between February 2018 and February 2022.

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them, and contact PlayMonster for instructions on receiving a $25 refund,” officials said. “PlayMonster will provide consumers with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled product.”

