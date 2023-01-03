Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business.

The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, and yellowtail jalapeño rolls.

Patrons from throughout the years had previously commended the business's food.

"This is hands down the best sushi in Westchester," said Bridgette M. of White Plains in a Yelp review from March 2020. "I love coming here every time I visit home,"

Lisa T. from Berkeley, California also left a five-star review in 2016.

"Definitely do not hesitate to order sushi from here!" she said, adding, "I don't know why this place would have any negative reviews, because I definitely had a lovely experience and everyone else in the restaurant seemed to be very happy with their food and the time it took arriving. I know everyone in our party liked it!"

The owners did not give a reason for the closure.

