COVID-19: Google Workers Who Don't Comply With Vaccine Rules Will Be Fired, Report Says

Employees at Google have been informed that they will be fired eventually if they don't comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine rules, according to a new report from CNBC.

The news outlet reported that a memo by company leaders said Google employees need to show proof that they're vaccinated or apply for a religious or medical exemption by Tuesday, Jan. 18, or they will be put on paid administrative leave for 30 days, followed by unpaid personal leave which could ultimately lead to termination.

CNBC said the Biden administration ordered companies with at least 100 employees to make sure that their staff members are either fully vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 regularly by that deadline, and Google plans for workers to return to in-person work at least three days per week in 2022.

Read the full report from CNBC here.

