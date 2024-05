The incident happened on Tuesday, May 21 just after 10 p.m., when a crash occurred on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Purchase, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

Arriving first responders found two occupants trapped inside an overturned vehicle and successfully extricated them. They were then taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The department did not detail more information about the cause of the crash.

