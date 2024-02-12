Winter Storm: Snow Emergencies Declared In Greenburgh, Other Westchester Towns

The declarations came ahead of a major storm that is predicted to dump 8 to 12 inches on Westchester when it arrives on Monday night, Feb. 12, and lasts into Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 13, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Monday around 2 p.m., officials in Ossining, Eastchester, and Greenburgh had declared snow emergencies to prevent residents from parking on public streets for snow removal.

The emergencies will go into effect at the following times:

Ossining:

Residents will be prohibited from parking, stopping, or standing on designated snow emergency streets after 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 until further notice.

Eastchester:

All street parking will be suspended between 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb 12, and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Greenburgh:

Parking on any roadway in town will be suspended on Monday, Feb. 12, and Tuesday, Feb. 13. Parking will also be prohibited at metered spaces on Columbia Avenue and East Hartsdale Avenue between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those who lose power during the storm can report outages to Con Edison at 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.