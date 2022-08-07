Single-, Double-Lane Daytime Closures Scheduled On Sprain Brook Parkway In Greenburgh

Be ready for possible travel delays in Westchester County in the coming days.

Road crews will be closing up to two northbound lanes on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh beginning Monday, Aug. 8, according to the Department of Transportation.

Single and double lane closures are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between I-287 and State Route 100C through Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to complete needed repairs.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.