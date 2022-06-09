Single-, Double-Lane Daytime Closure Scheduled On Sprain Brook Parkway In Greenburgh

Be ready for possible travel delays in Westchester County.

Road crews will close up to two northbound lanes on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Department of Transportation.

Single and double lane closures are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between I-287 and State Route 100C.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to complete needed repairs.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

