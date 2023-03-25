Part Of Saw Mill River Parkway To Close In Greenburgh: Here's When

Commuters in Westchester are being warned that a portion of the Saw Mill River Parkway will close for a period of time to allow for roadwork.

On Monday, March 27, between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., the Saw Mill River Parkway will close in both directions between Exit 21 (State Route 119) in Greenburgh and Exit Exit 26 (Taconic State Parkway) in Mount Pleasant, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure is to facilitate utility work. All motorists should follow the posted detour while the closure is in effect.

