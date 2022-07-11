Contact Us
Officials Announce Planned Temporary Closure Of Sprain Brook Parkway Ramp In Elmsford

Sprain Brook Parkway in Elmsford
Sprain Brook Parkway in Elmsford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about a planned parkway ramp closure to facilitate guide rail repairs.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the ramp from the Sprain Brook Parkway northbound to I-287 westbound in Elmsford is expected to close between midnight and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

Motorists should plan to follow the posted detour, using State Route 100C and State Route 9A to I-287, officials said.

