Traffic Light To Replace 'Confusing' Blinking Signal At Greenburgh Intersection Near School

The new traffic signal will replace a "confusing" blinking light at the intersection of Ardsley Road and Fort Hill Road in Greenburgh, which many people cross while on their way to the nearby Greenville Elementary School, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Thursday, July 11.

"Cars stopping at one of four locations don’t always know when to allow motorists at the other corners to proceed," Feiner explained, adding, "I have personally witnessed some minor accidents at this location over the years."

The new traffic light was approved as part of the town's 2024 capital budget, which was unanimously approved on Wednesday night, July 10. The signal's cost is estimated to be $650,000 and will improve pedestrian safety, Feiner said.

The budget also includes funding for a sidewalk on Fort Hill Road from Longview Drive to Underhill Road, Feiner said, adding that this will also improve safety for students walking to school.

