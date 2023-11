The ramp connecting I-287 eastbound to the southbound Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh will close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and reopen on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will allow crews to perform maintenance on the ramp, officials said.

Motorists should use the posted detour as an alternate route.

