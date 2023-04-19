Traffic Alert: Part Of State Route 119 In Elmsford To Close

State Route 119 in Elmsford between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue is set to be closed beginning on Thursday, April 20, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The road will be closed on the following dates between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.:

Thursday, April 20 through Friday, April 21;

Sunday, April 23, through Monday, April 24.

The closure is to facilitate bridge rehabilitation work if the weather permits.

