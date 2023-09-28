Overcast 53°

SHARE

Road Work To Delay Traffic Near Hartsdale Train Station: Here's When

Road work is expected to slow traffic near a Metro-North train station in Westchester for several days. 

The delays will affect East Hartsdale Avenue near the Hartsdale train station.
The delays will affect East Hartsdale Avenue near the Hartsdale train station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The traffic delays will occur on East Hartsdale Avenue near the Hartsdale train station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 6, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27. 

The slowdowns will be caused by "essential" work being conducted by Con Edison, Feiner said.

In his announcement, Feiner apologized for not notifying residents about the delays sooner.

"Going forward -we need to work with Con Ed and improve the notification process of traffic delays when there are traffic inconveniences," he said, adding, "We need to do whatever we can to help you avoid delays and missed appointments." 

to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE