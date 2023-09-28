Road Work To Delay Traffic Near Hartsdale Train Station: Here's When

The traffic delays will occur on East Hartsdale Avenue near the Hartsdale train station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 6, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The slowdowns will be caused by "essential" work being conducted by Con Edison, Feiner said.

In his announcement, Feiner apologized for not notifying residents about the delays sooner.

"Going forward -we need to work with Con Ed and improve the notification process of traffic delays when there are traffic inconveniences," he said, adding, "We need to do whatever we can to help you avoid delays and missed appointments."

