Retired Longtime Fire Chief Of Greenville District Dies: Made 'Indelible Imprint'

The former chief of a fire district in Westchester who held the position for more than three decades is being remembered for his dedication to serving his community. 

Former Greenville Fire District Chief Daniel Raftery. 

 Photo Credit: Greenville Fire District
Ben Crnic
Daniel Raftery, the former chief of the Greenville Fire District, died on Sunday, June 16, the department announced. His age was not made public. 

A longtime member of the fire district, Raftery originally joined in 1973 and rose to the rank of Chief in 1986. He continued to lead the district for 34 years until retiring in 2020. 

In their announcement, the district described Raftery as an "admired and devoted firefighter, leader, and public servant." 

"He was respected in the community and in the fire service and made an indelible impact on the Greenville Fire District," the department added. 

A wake for Raftery will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edwin Bennet Funeral Home at 824 Scarsdale Rd. 

A Mass will then be held on Friday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church in Hartsdale at 11 Lawton Ave. A burial will immediately follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne at 5 Bradhurst Ave. 

