YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 440 N Broadway Unit: 56 in Yonkers is listed at $389,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Saturday, October 3 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

Type: Property

MLS ID: H4934040

1314 Square Feet

0.05 acres

Built in 1967

3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

1 Half Bath

Estimated Taxes: $4,450

School District: Yonkers

