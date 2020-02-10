Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
440 N Broadway Unit: 56, Yonkers, NY 10701 - $389,000

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 440 N Broadway Unit: 56 in Yonkers is listed at $389,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Saturday, October 3 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H4934040
  • 1314 Square Feet
  • 0.05 acres
  • Built in 1967
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • 1 Bathroom
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $4,450
  • School District: Yonkers

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

Douglas Elliman - Scarsdale

Tel: 914-723-6800

26 Popham Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Elliman.com

