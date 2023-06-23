Overcast 65°

Ramp Closure: Traffic Between I-87, Saw Mill River Parkway In Elmsford To Be Affected

Commuters in Westchester are being warned of an upcoming ramp closure that will affect traffic between a busy interstate highway and a parkway in the county. 

The ramp carrying traffic from I-87 to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Elmsford will close for a week for maintenance work.
Ben Crnic
The ramp from Interstate 87 to Exit 8A that connects the highway to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Elmsford will close on Friday, June 23 beginning at 5 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The ramp will continue to be closed until Friday, June 30 at 11 p.m., officials said.

The closure is to facilitate ramp maintenance. Commuters should use the posted detour to State Route 119 as an alternate route. 

