The ramp between I-287 East and the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Elmsford is set to close between Thursday, June 15 at 5 a.m. and Friday, June 23 at 5 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure is to facilitate ramp maintenance, officials said.

Commuters are asked to use the posted detour to State Route 119 as an alternate route.

