Rabid Raccoon Found In Greenburgh: Officials Issue Warning About Fatal Disease

The raccoon was found on Tuesday, May 16 in Greenburgh at the intersection of Reunion Road and Tradition Court after it had been acting aggressively, according to Westchester County Department of Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

The animal has since tested positive for rabies.

Any residents or their pets who may have come into contact with the raccoon are asked to immediately call the Department of Health at 914-813-5000.

This includes anyone who may have been bitten by the animal or may have come in contact with its saliva. These residents would require post-exposure rabies treatment, which is 100 percent effective when administered early before symptoms develop, according to Amler.

However, once symptoms occur in humans or animals, the disease is fatal.

Residents are warned to never approach, feed, or handle wild or stray animals to protect themselves against rabies.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.