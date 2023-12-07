Popular Bakery Chain Opens New Location In Hartsdale: 'Fantastic New Addition'

Paris Baguette, a French-Korean bakery chain with more than 4,000 locations across the globe, opened a new business in Hartsdale at the Dalewood Shopping Plaza at 385 Central Ave. on Friday, Dec. 1, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

The new eatery, located next to Barnes & Noble near the H Mart supermarket, sells a variety of baked goods, sandwiches, coffee, tea, and fresh bread.

Whether you're looking for something sweet or something savory, the bakery has something for everyone. Some delicious sweet baked goods options include sugar mochi donuts, very berry pastries, and soft strawberry cheesecakes, while some savory menu items include ham and cheese pastries, egg tarts, and crab meat croquettes.

Feiner, who called the eatery a "fantastic new addition" to Hartsdale, said the business is already getting "rave reviews from customers and from members of the community."

"It's a beautiful store, clean, with many selections of goods," Feiner said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.