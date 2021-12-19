Contact Us
Westchester Driver Who Crossed Double-Yellow Line Under Influence, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Old Stamford Road and Orchard Drive in New Canaan
Old Stamford Road and Orchard Drive in New Canaan Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 29-year-old Westchester County man was arrested in Fairfield County after police said he drove while under the influence.

New Canaan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of Old Stamford Road and Orchard Drive at about 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Officers saw the vehicle swerve in the travel lane and cross the double yellow line, police said.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Clemente Najera, of Port Chester, officers noticed signs of impairment, police said.

He was arrested on a charge of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, authorities said.

Police said Najera gave a BAC sample of .123.

