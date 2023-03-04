Suspect Uses Garage Door Opener In Unlocked Car To Break Into Greenburgh Home: Police

Police are searching for a suspect who was able to use a garage door opener in an unlocked car to break into a residence in Westchester.

The incident happened on Friday, March 3, around 6 a.m., when police in Greenburgh received a report of an attempted theft of a vehicle that had been parked in the driveway of the Cotswold section of the town, according to Greenburgh Police.

Police determined that the suspect was able to get into the unlocked vehicle and remove the garage door opener inside. He then used it to get into the residence, where he was confronted by the resident inside.

The man then left the residence in an unknown direction, police said.

The department is still working to find the suspect. In the meantime, officers are also reminding residents in Westchester to lock their vehicles overnight, as the county has seen a "significant increase" in motor vehicle thefts and break-ins, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to call Greenburgh Police at 914-989-1726.

