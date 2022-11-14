Smoke Shops In Greenburgh Nabbed For Selling Pot, Banned Products To Minors: Police

After a month-long investigation, multiple vape and smoke shops in Westchester County have been caught illegally selling products to underage people, as well as selling banned products, police said.

The investigation, which started in October 2022, was conducted on multiple smoke shops in the town of Greenburgh that concerned the sale of "vape, tobacco and THC products" to people under 21, as well as the sale and possession of untaxed cigarettes, marijuana, and banned synthetic cannabinoids products, according to Greenburgh Police.

As a result of the investigation into the stores, police have seized thousands of banned cannabinoid products, over 620 untaxed cartons of cigarettes, and a "significant amount of marijuana," police said.

It is not yet clear how many or which stores were targeted by the investigation, or how much marijuana was seized by police.

Police said the following charges resulted from the investigation:

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child;

Unlawful possession of cannabis;

Second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

The investigation into the stores was conducted by the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, and the Westchester County Department of Health, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.