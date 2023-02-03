Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Transformers, Trees In Greenburgh

Heavy wind gusts from a powerful cold front traveling through the Northeast are causing thousands of people to lose power throughout Westchester County.

The cold front, arriving in the area on Friday, Feb. 3, is bringing gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour to the region, along with Arctic air. The combination of the chilled air and wind will make it feel below-freezing at times, according to the National Weather Service.

The gusts have already knocked down trees and power lines all over the county, resulting in outages for thousands of people.

Con Edison was reporting 715 customers without power as of 4:15 p.m. on Friday, while NYSEG was reporting 2,807 customers without power at the same time.

One such severe incident of lines being knocked down by the heavy wind happened in Greenburgh in the area of Topland Road, where trees, power lines, and even a transformer were knocked down, Greenburgh Police said. The road is now closed in the area of the fallen lines, and the area is without power with no estimated restoration time.

Additionally, police in Rye reported around 250 residents that were without power in the area of Midland Avenue to Post Road. Con Edison officials said that power there would likely be restored within hours.

The cold temperatures have also prompted municipalities in the county to open warming centers, such as the Damiano Recreation Center in Rye at 281 Midland Ave. and the Neighborhood Center at 4 Nelson Avenue in Peekskill.

Greenburgh Police are telling residents who venture out into areas with fallen power lines or trees to be careful.

"Please use extreme caution when exiting your home and do not go near any wires that may be down," the department said in a social media post.

