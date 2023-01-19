Contact Us
Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend By Running Her Over With Van In Hudson Valley
Owl With Injured Eye Helped Out By Police In Greenburgh

Ben Crnic
Members of the Greenburgh Police Department help rescue a barred owl that had been injured.
An injured barred owl was given much-needed help from police in Westchester County. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Greenburgh Police Department's animal control unit responded to an injured bird that had ended up in front of a business in Ardsley. 

There, they found a "beautiful" barred owl with an injury to its eye, police said. 

The owl was then safely given to rehabilitators at Animal Nation, a nonprofit wildlife rescue organization. 

"We wish the owl a speedy recovery," police said in a post. 

