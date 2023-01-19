Owl With Injured Eye Helped Out By Police In Greenburgh

An injured barred owl was given much-needed help from police in Westchester County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Greenburgh Police Department's animal control unit responded to an injured bird that had ended up in front of a business in Ardsley.

There, they found a "beautiful" barred owl with an injury to its eye, police said.

The owl was then safely given to rehabilitators at Animal Nation, a nonprofit wildlife rescue organization.

"We wish the owl a speedy recovery," police said in a post.

