One Dead After Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Westchester

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
17 Fifth Ave. in Pelham
17 Fifth Ave. in Pelham Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Fire officials have reported that one person died after a blaze broke out at an apartment building in Westchester County.

The Pelham Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 17 Fifth Ave. at about 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to a report from the Village of Pelham on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Fire officials who spoke to FNTV confirmed that one person has died, and said multiple agencies responded to the three-alarm fire that broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

The American Red Cross also worked to assist residents who were displaced during the fire and those in need of food, supplies and other resources. 

A temporary shelter was provided to residents at the Town House during the fire, the village said. 

The village reported that some of the occupants have since been able to return to their apartments.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

