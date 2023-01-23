Contact Us
Man Injured After Attempted Abduction Outside Sam's Club On Route 9A In Elmsford

Sam's Club at 333 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in Elmsford.
Sam's Club at 333 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in Elmsford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating an attempted abduction outside a wholesale club in Westchester.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday,  Jan. 22 outside Sam's Club at 333 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in Elmsford.

The Greenburgh Police Department said an adult male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

"The incident appears to be isolated and not an ongoing threat to the public," Town of Greenburgh PD Lieutenant Dennis Basulto said in a statement. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Greenburgh Police Department at 914-989-1710.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

