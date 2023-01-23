Man Injured After Attempted Abduction Outside Sam's Club On Route 9A In Elmsford

Police are investigating an attempted abduction outside a wholesale club in Westchester.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 outside Sam's Club at 333 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in Elmsford.

The Greenburgh Police Department said an adult male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The incident appears to be isolated and not an ongoing threat to the public," Town of Greenburgh PD Lieutenant Dennis Basulto said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Greenburgh Police Department at 914-989-1710.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

