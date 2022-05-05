Man Attempted To Lure Young Women Into His Car In Ardsley, Police Say

A suspect is at large after attempting to lure high school girls into his car in Westchester, police said.

In Ardsley, police issued an alert to the community advising that an unknown man made multiple attempts at luring high school-aged females to his car while asking for directions.

The incidents happened at approximately 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Ardsley PD investigators.

According to police, the man told the girls that he was from the Sleepy Hollow area and needed help to find the high school.

Police said that the man is described as being white, possibly in his 40s, with dark hair and a receding hairline. He was driving an older-model red or maroon four-door sedan at the time of the luring incidents.

The alleged incidents took place in the Hartsdale section of the Ardsley School District.

Police said that local residents should be on alert and keep a lookout for the suspect vehicle. Anyone who encounters a similar incident should call 911, or the Ardsley Police Department at (914) 693-1700 or Greenburgh Police Department at (914) 989-1700.

