Duo Steal Money From Woman At Bank In Greenburgh: Police

Police are searching for a duo accused of stealing an envelope of money from a woman at a bank in Westchester County.

On Monday, Nov. 7 around 11:30 a.m., shortly after a woman made a withdrawal at the Chase Bank in Greenburgh at 409 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), she was approached in her vehicle by a Hispanic man and woman who were holding money that they claimed the woman had dropped, police said.

The woman then got out of her car to inspect the money that the duo had claimed was on the ground, and when she got back in her vehicle, she noticed that the envelope containing her withdrawal was gone, according to police.

Greenburgh Police are still investigating the theft, and anyone with information is asked to call 914-989-1725.

