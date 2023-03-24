Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Car In Greenburgh, Police Say

A man faces drunk driving charges after allegedly traveling the wrong way on a highway in Westchester and slamming into another vehicle, causing both drivers to be hospitalized, police said.

The crash happened on Thursday, March 23 around 10:45 p.m., when state police responded to Interstate 87 southbound in Greenburgh to a reported collision involving a wrong-way driver.

Upon arriving, troopers conducted an investigation and found that 38-year-old Juan Sinchim of Port Chester had been driving northbound in the highway's southbound passing lane before crashing into another vehicle, according to state police.

Sinchim was then taken into custody and transported to Westchester Medical Center along with the other driver. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After he was treated, Sinchim was released from the hospital and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released to a sober party and will appear in the town of Greenburgh court on Monday, April 24.

