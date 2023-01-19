Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend By Running Her Over With Van In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police

Ben Crnic
Three juveniles are charged with throwing rocks at moving cars and smashing windshields such as this one.
Three juveniles are charged with throwing rocks at moving cars and smashing windshields such as this one. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. 

Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. 

The next day on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the three juveniles were identified and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony. 

The damage to the cars included smashed windshields and flat tires. 

Each suspect was issued a family court appearance ticket before they were returned to their parents, police said.

