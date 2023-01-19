3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police

Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway.

Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street.

The next day on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the three juveniles were identified and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony.

The damage to the cars included smashed windshields and flat tires.

Each suspect was issued a family court appearance ticket before they were returned to their parents, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.