28-Year-Old Westchester Man Killed In Greenburgh Crash

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating a weekend crash that claimed the life of a Westchester man.
It happened on Sunday, June 26 on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh.

An initial investigation determined Zahid Sotero Vergara, age 28, of Harrison, was operating a 2010 Aprilia motorcycle southbound and lost control of his motorcycle while changing lanes, state police said.

Vergara was rendered aid by responding Emergency Medical Technicians with Greenburgh Police EMS who transported him to Westchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation remains ongoing.

