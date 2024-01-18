Petition Started To Keep Popular Store Open In Hartsdale: 'Sad News'

The petition was created by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner to help convince the owners of the Rite Aid located in Hartsdale at 196 East Hartsdale Ave. to keep the business open, Feiner announced on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The store is planning to close in February. However, Feiner said that many residents without cars, including seniors, depend on the store for groceries, toiletries, and other essential items because it is within walking distance of them.

"The recent sad news that Rite Aid will be closing in February is devastating to many seniors who live on E Hartsdale Ave who have depended on Rite Aid for milk, eggs, toiletries, and other essential items," Feiner said, continuing, "Many seniors don't have cars and depend on stores they can walk to for essential items."

The petition, which was started through Change.org, seeks to either keep the store open or convince the building's landlord to find a replacement tenant "that will offer our community the same positives that Rite Aid did."

This includes a grocery store or convenience store, according to the petition.

"Please consider the seniors," the petition reads. As of Thursday, Jan. 18, it had garnered 355 signatures out of a goal of 500.

