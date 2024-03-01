Officials Take Step Toward Bike Path Between North, South Country Trail, New TZB In Greenburgh

The application was submitted to New York State officials by the town of Greenburgh, which detailed the proposed path in an announcement on Thursday, Feb. 29.

According to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, the proposed bicycle and pedestrian path would run along Route 119 from the South/North County Trailway to the new Tappan Zee Bridge. If the grant is approved and the path is eventually built, cyclists and pedestrians would be able to safely travel from the Bronx to Rockland County using the North County Trail, and from Putnam to Rockland using the South County Trail, Feiner said.

"This is the most exciting bicycle path/pedestrian path that I have ever worked on," Feiner said on Thursday.

If the town's federal Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant application is approved, it would receive $2 million that would go toward hiring a consultant who would prepare the path's design. This would get the project "construction-ready" and put the town in a good position for obtaining more RAISE funds for funding the actual construction work, Feiner said.

The grant application was worked on by the town's Commissioner of Planning, Garrett Duquesne, who worked "days, nights, weekends" on it, according to Feiner.

If the grant is awarded, the town expects to be notified at the end of June.

"I feel confident that the Town has a very competitive application and that the project will have significant benefits for residents," Feiner said, adding, "Trail and park connectivity is important both locally and regionally."

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old TZB's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.