Richard Hein, 78, Was The 'Iron Horse of Machinists' And Beloved By His Family

Richard Hein, age 78, of Ardsley, died on March 10.

He was born in Ukraine on September 13, 1942 to Emil and Eva Hein. Richard had a 50-year career as a machinist and worked right up to his passing for Diba Industries in Danbury, CT. He was nicknamed the "Iron Horse of Machinists."

Richard is survived by his beloved children, Gregory, Jeffrey and Jessica Hein-Huften as well as daughter-in-law Rachel Hein and son-in-law Robert Huften.

“Pop pop” was also a wonderful grandfather to his grandsons Carson and Riley Hein. He is predeceased by his wife Carolyn.

Richard is also survived by his cherished sister and brother-in-law, Erica and Carl Kowarz, and predeceased by his sisters Lydia Kushnar Sousa and Melitta Kroeger and brother Alexander Hein.

Uncle Richie also adored his nephews and nieces.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and lifting weights; he loved animals. Please know that Richard Hein was a Great Man and was respected by all.

Contributed by the Hein Family

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.