Contact Us
Greenburgh Daily Voice serves Ardsley, Edgemont & Greenburgh
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Weeks-Long Ramp Closure Scheduled On I-87 In Elmsford, Officials Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
I-87
I-87 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials are advising motorists in Westchester County to plan for a ramp closure on I-87.

The ramp from I-87 to Exits 8 and 8A (Saw Mill River Parkway) in Elmsford is set to be closed until around Sunday, Nov. 20, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Monday, Oct. 3.

State officials said the closure is needed to facilitate ramp reconstruction.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using State Route 119 eastbound to the Saw Mill River Parkway northbound, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.