Contact Us
Greenburgh Daily Voice serves Ardsley, Edgemont & Greenburgh
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenburgh Daily Voice serves Ardsley, Edgemont & Greenburgh

Nearby Sites

News

Tolls To Rise In Just Days On These Bridges In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bear Mountain Bridge Bear Mountain Bridge
Bear Mountain Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia/SPUI
The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department
The Mid-Hudson Bridge. The Mid-Hudson Bridge.
The Mid-Hudson Bridge. Photo Credit: Daily Voice
The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston. The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston.
The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Rip Van Winkle Bridge Rip Van Winkle Bridge
Rip Van Winkle Bridge Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Coasterlover1994

Higher toll rates are heading to several New York bridges in the region.

According to the New York State Bridge Authority, as part of a four-year plan that began in 2020, the third of four rate hikes is set to take effect as of Sunday, May 1 in the Hudson Valley.

The new toll rates will apply to all five spans operated by the New York State Bridge Authority:

  • The Bear Mountain Bridge in Orange and Rockland counties;
  • Newburgh-Beacon Bridge over the Hudson River;
  • Mid-Hudson Bridge between Dutchess and Ulster counties;
  • Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge north of Kingston and Rhinecliff;
  • Rip Van Winkle Bridge between Hudson and Catskill.

Under the new rates, motorists will pay based on these classes:

  • Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles - E-ZPass: $1.55 - Toll by mail: $2.00;
  • Commuter Plan: E-ZPass: $1.30 minimum of 17 trips each month;
  • Tractor-trailers over 7-foot-6: E-ZPass: $5.70 - Toll by mail: $7.00;
  • Commercial vehicles with three axles: E-ZPass: $8.55 - Toll by mail: $10.50;
  • Commercial vehicles with four axles: E-ZPass: $11.40 - Toll by mail: $14.00;
  • Commercial vehicles with five axles: E-ZPass: $14.25 - Toll by mail: $17.50;
  • Commercial vehicles with six axles: E-ZPass: $17.10 - Toll by mail: $21.00.

Passenger cars with E-ZPass have seen an increase of 10 cents each year during the toll revision plan.

The final toll hike is scheduled for May 1, 2023. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.