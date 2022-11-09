Left Without Water: Water Main Breaks In Hartsdale

A water main break in Westchester County is leaving some people without water.

The break was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Hartsdale on Meadowview Drive, causing some residents to lose water access, according to an alert from the Town of Greensburgh.

The town's public works department is now working to make the necessary repairs, and the cause of the break has been identified, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

Feiner also said the break may impact water quality as well.

"It's a big break so residents may experience brown water. Leave the water running for 20 minutes or so if you experience brown water. After a break - if that is done - the water clears up," Feiner said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

