State officials have advised motorists to be prepared for lane closures on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Single- and double-lane closures are expected on the southbound parkway between State Route 100B and Jackson Avenue in Elmsford on Wednesday, July 20, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Officials aid the lane closures will be in place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to roadway repairs.

