Greenburgh Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate For Town Buildings

Kathy Reakes
The town of Greenburgh is requiring masks to be worn in all town-owned buildings and at meetings with the rise of COVID-19 cases.
The town of Greenburgh is requiring masks to be worn in all town-owned buildings and at meetings with the rise of COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: viarami / Pixabay

A Westchester municipality has voted to reinstate indoor mask mandates for town board meetings and in all town-owned buildings with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Greenburgh Town Board made the decision as the number of cases continues to rise to require masks inside all town-owned buildings. 

At the town board meeting on Wednesday, July 13, everyone who attends must wear a mask, said Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

"We know that most people hate masks. Some employees and residents have compromised immune systems," said Feiner. "If they get Covid-19 it could be very dangerous- possibly fatal. We want to keep everyone who works in a Greenburgh building and visitors to Town Hall safe."

He added that when the numbers go back down they will go back to making masks optional.

Currently, in Westchester County, there are 5,518 confirmed cases with 323 new cases in Greenburgh, according to state data.

Click here to review the COVID-19 cases in Westchester County by town and city. 

