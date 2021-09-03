COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection-Rate Stays Steadily High; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 rate in the Hudson Valley dipped slightly, but still remains high following several days of seeing the numbers rise, according to the New York State Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health, the average seven-day positive infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley dipped down to 3.61 percent in the latest update after spiking to 3.70 percent as recently as Monday, Aug. 30.

Thirty-three New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state, including two in Dutchess, and one each in Westchester and Sullivan counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 4.84 percent (up .22 percent);

Capital Region: 4.80 percent (up .20 percent);

Central New York: 4.73 percent (up .04 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.54 percent (up .01 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.47 percent (down .17 percent);

Long Island: 4.27 percent (down .17 percent);

Western New York: 4.13 percent (up .04 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.61 percent (down .06 percent);

New York City: 2.43 percent (down .10 percent).

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 176 new (137,492 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 109 (52,356);

Rockland: 93 (49,396);

Dutchess: 65 (32,179);

Ulster: 53 (15,407);

Sullivan: 26 (7,373);

Putnam: 17 (11,402).

Westchester: 2,311;

Rockland: 763;

Orange County: 741;

Dutchess: 467;

Ulster: 264;

Putnam: 94.

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Sept. 3:

"Last year every community across the state came together in a profound way to say, 'we can do this,'" New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This war is not over and the Delta variant is a serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated.

"We all need to remain vigilant to protect each other - and that means coming in to get your shot and booster shot, wearing masks in indoor spaces, and exercising basic safety measures that we are all familiar with by now."

There were 163,926 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 4,943 newly confirmed infections for a 3.02 percent daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Thirty-four more COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,319 statewide.

A total of 77.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 3, 1,386,705 (3,715 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,229,517 (2,645 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As we address challenges and work to rebuild on several fronts, it's critically important that we double down on all the essential efforts and precautions we've been taking to beat back the virus," Hochul said.

"The Delta variant is a serious threat and we cannot let down our guard. If you still need to get your shot, please don't hesitate another day.

"The faster we get everyone vaccinated, the faster we can overcome the challenges of the pandemic and come back stronger than we were before."

